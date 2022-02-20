February 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: No deaths, 1,794 new cases recorded (updated)

By Katy Turner06
file photo: file photo: a computer image created by nexu science communication together with trinity college in dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to covid 19

No deaths from Covid were reported on Sunday as the ministry of health recorded 1,794 new cases.

The death toll since the start of the pandemic remains at 823.

Meanwhile of 162 patients in hospital 38 are in a serious condition, of which 12 are on a ventilator in ICU, one is in ICU but breathing alone and 25 are in a high dependency unit.

Of all patients in hospital 66.67 have no history of vaccination.

Twenty six patients who are no longer testing positive remain in the ICU.

On Sunday a total of 86,413 tests were carried out, giving a positivity rating of 2.08 per cent.

Of the tests, 7,091 were PCR which showed up 173 positives.

Meanwhile 79,322 rapid tests found 1,621 positives.

Among the tests 1,228 were carried out on known contacts of positive cases, and 52 new positives were found.

A total of 1,224 PCR tests were carried out on private initiative revealing 126 new cases. In addition 28,884 rapid tests found 732 positives.

Meanwhile at the ministry of health free rapid testing sites 50,438 tests found 889 positives.

The total number of cases recorded on the island has risen to 306,219.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: The vaccinated deaths disparity

Theo Panayides

Arrest for uploading material showing sexual abuse of children

Katy Turner

Coronavirus: Problems created by pandemic mean Cyprus won’t take part in Venice Biennale

Katy Turner

Support for tour guides essential for tourism, association says

Katy Turner

Every city needs a ‘friend’ that cares

Paul Lambis

Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Monday

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign