February 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: Free rapid testing sites for eligible groups on Monday

By Staff Reporter00
ÔÅÓÔ ÊÏÑÙÍÏÚÏÕ covid 19 rapid test ËÁÔÓÉÁ
Photo: CNA

The ministry of health will operate 38 testing sites for free rapid tests for eligible groups on Monday.

in places where SafePass is required, individuals aged 6 and above must hold one of the following:

  1. Certificate of full vaccination.
  2. Proof that they have been infected with COVID-19 during the last three months.
  3. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 7 days, for individuals aged 6-11 years old.
  4. Certificate of a negative PCR or rapid antigen test, valid for 72 hours, for individuals aged 12-17 years old.
  5. Certificate of a negative PCR test, valid for 72 hours, or rapid antigen test, valid for 48 hours, for individuals aged 18 and over, and at least one dose of the vaccine where required by Decree.
  6. Certificate of a negative rapid antigen test, valid for 24 hours, for individuals aged 12 and over, where required by Decree.

Only the following groups may be served through the mobile rapid antigen testing units:

  • Minors up to 17 years old. Children aged 12-17 who do not have the consent of their parents/legal guardians for vaccination may carry out a rapid test free of charge through the programme of the Ministry of Health.
  • Persons aged 18 years or over who cannot be vaccinated, provided they possess a medical certificate, and after their request has been examined by the Cyprus Medical Association and the Ministry of Health and has been approved. The approval must be presented to the testing unit. Pregnant women fall in this category, provided they possess a relevant approval from the ad hoc committee of the Cyprus Medical Association.
  • Persons who have been vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine, only for the period required between the 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who have completed their vaccination scheme and the period of 7 months has elapsed without receiving the booster dose, until further notice. For verification purposes the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons who received the booster dose of the vaccine, but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the Vaccination Card must be presented.
  • Persons holding a COVID-19 recovery certificate within the last 90 days but wish to take tests for health monitoring purposes or for other reasons. It is understood that the recovery certificate must be presented.

In addition to the above verification certificates, it is reminded that all citizens must carry proof of identity (e.g. Identity Card, Driver’s Licence, Passport, etc.), for identification purposes.

On Monday units will operate at the following locations:

District

Location of testing units

Operating hours

Telephone

Nicosia

(20 units)

Mall of Cyprus (underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Nicosia Mall

9 am – 6 pm

70000166

Agios Dometios Municipality (event hall)

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Agios Georgios Church, Latsia

9 am – 6 pm

99154344

Dali Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

96812424

Anthoupoli Old Community Clinic (next to the Community Council)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agios Charalampos Church hall, Geri (aftostegasi)

9 am – 6 pm

99365616

Agios Demetrios Church, Akropolis

9 am – 6 pm

99969931

Agios Andreas Church, Aglantzia

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Neo Plaza Retail and Fun Park, Kokkinotrimithia

2 pm – 6 pm

99821951

Agios Spyridonas Church, Lefkosia (behind the Police Station of Lykavitos)

9 am – 6 pm

96625766

Eleftherias Square, Municipal Hall entrance

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Agiou Polydorou Church, courtyard, Kaimakli

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Lakatamia Amphitheatre courtyard, behind Municipal Gallery

9 am – 6 pm

99965920

Cyprus State Fair, Hall 27

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

European University Cyprus (cafeteria)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

University Campus Healthcare Centre

9 am – 4 pm

96625766

Strovolos Industrial Area – Air Control covered area (Propylaion 46)

10:30 am – 2:30 pm

99776811

Dali Industrial Area (Laiko-Cosmos location)

10:30 am – 2:30 pm

99776811

Pyrgos Tillirias Community Council

1:30 pm – 4 pm

77774400

Limassol

(7 units)

Former “Orphanides” Shopping Mall, Polemidia

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Pano Polemidia Cultural Events Hall

9 am – 6 pm

99790687

My Mall Limassol (Entrance D, next to “Public” store)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Conference Centre of Kolossi (close to Apostolos Loukas Church)

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Atlantica Garden Hotel, Germasogeia (Attikis 6)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Cyprus University of Technology (TEPAK), ‘Tassos Papadopoulos’ building

7:30 am – 6 pm

94041843

Α’ Industrial Area (Remedica Ltd location)

10:30 am – 2:30 pm

99633898

Larnaca

(5 units)

 

Metropolis Mall (entrance 5, underground parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Multifunctional social centre of Larnaka (former Community Centre)

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Makariou Housing Community Council, Kamares area, Larnaka (5 Agios Vasileios Street)

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Former Cooperative Bank of Aradippou (parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

99146623

Livadia Community Clinic

9 am – 6 pm

77774400

Paphos

(units)

Kings Avenue Mall, Pafos (main entrance)

9 am – 6 pm

99177224

Hadjimitsi Residence (behind Geroskipou Municipal Hall)

9 am – 6 pm

94057623

Former District Officer Residence

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

Famagusta

(3 units)

Paralimni Municipal building (covered parking area)

9 am – 6 pm

94041843

“Onisilos” Union, Sotira

9 am – 6 pm

96659317

Frenaros Community Council

9 am – 6 pm

96678224

Related Posts

Greeks fleeing Ukraine could settle in Paphos, mayor suggests

Staff Reporter

Local entomologist on a mission to highlight the value of insects

Annette Chrysostomou

FM Kasoulides to participate in extraordinary EU Foreign Affairs meeting on Ukraine

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Section of Nicosia – Limassol highway closed due to works

Staff Reporter

Lukewarm response to Greek Cypriot policy shift in north

CM Guest Columnist

UK Commons’ speaker hopes for change on British expats’ voting rights

Kyriacos Iacovides
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign