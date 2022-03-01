March 1, 2022

Coronavirus: EU approves €5.7m for farmers affected by pandemic

By Jonathan Shkurko
file photo: european union flags flutter outside the eu commission headquarters in brussels

The European Commission on Tuesday approved a scheme worth €5.7 million to support farmers working in the livestock sector affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictive measures in Cyprus.

According to a statement released by the European Commission, the scheme was approved under the State Aid Temporary Framework. Under the scheme, the public support will take the form of direct grants.

Financial aid will be extended to pig, poultry, cow, and rabbit farmers. The aim of the scheme is to help the beneficiaries address their liquidity needs and to help them continue their activities during and after the pandemic.

The scheme will not exceed €290,000 per beneficiary and will be granted no later than June 30, 2022, the European Commission assured.

The statement finally added that financial aid to affected farmers “is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State.”

