Key catwalk trends that will define the season

By Katie Wright

Spring is on the horizon, which means it’s almost time for the great sartorial switch, when we (gradually) wave goodbye to wintry woollies and say hello to fresh, fun new outfits.

On the spring/summer catwalks the mood was optimistic, as designers embraced punchy colours and punky leather, as well as breezy holiday frocks and a smattering of sparkle.

Ready to revamp your look? These are the seven essential trends to know about for SS22, and how to work them in your wardrobe…

Biker groove

Designers from New York to London went hell for leather with oversized, zipper- and stud-covered motorcycle jackets at Balenciaga, Simone Rocha and Richard Quinn, and more minimal Noughties-inspired styles at Miu Miu, Acne and Supriya Lele.

A biker jacket is a spring/summer must-have. Contrast with a frothy tulle skirt or team with black flared trousers for a sleek daytime look.

Bold and bright

From eye-popping pinks at Versace and David Koma to tangerine at Emilia Wickstead and emerald green at Gucci and Brandon Maxwell, bright hues shone throughout fashion month.

A floaty midi or maxi dress in a saturated shade is a great summer investment piece. Style with a mini handheld bag and this season’s platform sandals.

Stripe it lucky

The undisputed print of the season, stripes were seen in many incarnations, from glam gowns at Fendi and Oscar de la Renta to relaxed seaside vibes at Wales Bonner, Max Mara and JW Anderson to classic shirting at Raf Simons.

Play with prints by mixing stripy separates now or anchor your outfit around a breezy frock when warmer weather arrives.

White out

Head to toe white – and close cousins like ivory, bone, cream and ecru – is the new black, it seems, thanks to the fluid tailoring at Valentino and Fendi, and chic dresses at Max Mara, Boss and Alexander McQueen.

Find the perfect pair of wide-leg trousers now and they’ll be on high rotation come summer. For balmy evenings, an elevated shirt dress and pair of strappy sandals is all you need.

Summer sparkle

It was all about shimmer in the occasionwear department, with metallic minidresses at Lanvin and Dior, silver foil gowns at Balenciaga, and jewel-encrusted bodysuits at Stella McCartney and Burberry.

The key to making sparkles work for summer? Keep your colour palette cool – think shades like champagne, silver and blush pink.

Noughties but nice

The Noughties renaissance shows no signs of slowing down for SS22. Designers including Tom Ford, Isabel Marant and Charlotte Knowles at KNWLS gave us their take on 2000s faves such as low-slung jeans, cargo trousers, halter necks and bra tops.

Not prepared to have your navel on show? High-waisted bootcut or flared jeans in classic blue denim offer a more subtle way to tap into the trend.

Miniskirts

After being cast into the fashion wilderness when midi skirts took over, the mini is back with a vengeance. The neat, high-waisted, A-line skirts at Chanel, Moschino and Prada were practically prudish compared with the miniscule designs that hung on models’ hips at Miu Miu, Balmain and Missoni.

Tights aren’t (according to the catwalks) allowed this season, but playing with proportions is encouraged: add a longline jacket or boxy blazer to offset a micro mini.