March 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

150 tonnes of humanitarian aid sent to Ukraine

By Elias Hazou033
ΑΡΧΗ ΛΙΜΕΝΩΝ ΚΥΠΡΟΥ ΑΠΟΣΤΟΛΗ ΑΝΘΡΩΠΙΣΤΙΚΗΣ ΒΟΗΘΕΙΑΣ ΣΤΗΝ ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
Boxes of supplies being loaded to go to Ukraine

Cyprus has sent some 150 tonnes of goods as humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

This first dispatch took place on Tuesday, a statement read.

The goods will be transported by ship to Thessaloniki in Greece, and then onto Poland to a collection point there set up by the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism.

The majority of the aid was donated through private initiative.

The goods include: 80 tonnes of foodstuffs (baby formula, flour, non-perishable foods); items like sleeping bags, blankets, tents, bio-toilets; 13 tonnes of medicines/medical supplies; 5,000 pairs of shoes; 22,500 litres of bottled water; an electrical generator; personal hygiene items; medical consumables; and other necessities.

The statement said the collection was coordinated by the Commissioner for the Citizen in collaboration with other state authorities such as the health ministry, civil defence and the national guard.

The dispatch itself was arranged by the foreign ministry, with the costs covered by the ministry’s humanitarian aid fund.

 

 

