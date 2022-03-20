Coronavirus: Three deaths, 3,698 test positive on Sunday (Updated)

March 20, 2022

The health ministry announced that three people had died of Covid-19 and that 3, 698 had tested positive from 75,402 PCR and rapid tests, a positivity rate of 4.9 per cent.

The deaths concerned  two men aged 72 and 81 and a woman aged 101, taking total deaths to 914.

There are  145 people in hospitals of whom 25 are in serious condition. Of these, 8 are intubated.

The ministry said that the percentage of unvaccinated patients was 58 per cent.

The total number PCR tests was 2,906 molecular tests with 171 positives,

There were 72,496 rapid tests with 3,527 positives.

Through contact tracing there were 930 rapid tests performed with 133 positives.

On private initiative, there were 1,028 PCR tests detecting 116 positives and 27,981 positives.

The ministry’s free programme carried out 44,515 rapid tests detecting 1,940 positives

This included 72 rapid tests in nursing homes where four positives were found. In closed structures there were 2,381 samples taken resulting in three positives.

 

