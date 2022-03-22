Daily News Briefing

March 22, 2022

By Paul Lambis
In today’s episode, ExxonMobil and Qatar Petroleum – consortium partners in Block 10 of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone – have found “high-quality natural gas” in the ‘Glaucus-2’ appraisal well, the energy ministry said yesterday, but there appear concerns over quantity. In other news, bus drivers in Nicosia and Larnaca yesterday decided to continue strike action launched on Saturday after they were sent redundancy letters, and the latest British Post Office annual holiday costs barometer has found Paphos to be the fifth best value holiday destination for British travellers.
