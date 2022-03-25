March 25, 2022

Coronavirus: Scientific adviser Karayiannis says he’s tested positive

By Gina Agapiou00
feature nick government advisor petros karayiannis is concerned about the generation of new variants
Government advisor Petros Karayiannis

Government advisor on coronavirus issues Petros Karayiannis announced Friday he has tested positive to Covid-19 and is experiencing symptoms.

Speaking to state television, the doctor, who received the booster jab, said he caught the virus from his granddaughter who got it at her school and was found positive last Sunday.

The professor of microbiology and molecular virology at the medical school of the university of Nicosia added he is not feeling very well, as he has a bad cough and fever.

