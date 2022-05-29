May 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Interior minister catches Covid, second time

By Katy Turner00
ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ ΣΥΝΟΔΟΣ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΩΝ ΥΠΟΘΕΣΕΩΝ ΤΗΣ ΕΕ
Interior Minister Nicos Nouris

Interior Minister Nicos Nouris has tested positive for Covid, the second time since the start of the pandemic.

In a post on Twitter, he said that he had no symptoms and that he would carry out his duties from home, as provided for in relevant protocols.

Nouris caught Covid for the first time in January of this year.

 

Related Posts

Despite efforts of government, Turkey continues provocative actions says minister

Katy Turner

Cypriot seafarer on tanker captured by Iran in good health

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Three arrests after suspects found stealing catalytic converter

Katy Turner

Cyprus gas still a pipe dream after 15 years

Elias Hazou

Kontides takes silver medal in Mexico (updated)

Source: Cyprus News Agency

First cruise ship welcomed to Ayia Napa marina

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign