August 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man tried to leave on Cyprus-Greece ferry with fake travel documents

By Staff Reporter00
Θαλάσσια επιβατική σύνδεση Κύπρου Ελλάδας
File Photo: CNA

Limassol police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly tried to travel to Greece on the new ferry using forged travel documents.

According to police, the man arrived at the port at 10.30am where the M/V Daleela was due to depart, presenting a residence permit from a European country, which was suspected to be fake.

Investigations showed the permit did not match security information on the system and it was further established that the document itself was a fake.

The suspect was taken to the CID Limassol.

This was the first case of an arrest of someone trying to leave the country by ferry, which started operating in June, with fake documents.

Almost every week people are arrested at Paphos airport for trying to do the same.

