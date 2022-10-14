The man currently walking across Cyprus from coast to coast

Currently on the first leg of his epic trek from Protaras to Paphos via Larnaca and Limassol, George Stylianou is crossing the island with one purpose in mind

At the end of the first leg of his three-day journey, George Stylianou is exhausted. He’s walked more in the last few hours than most of us do in a year in a bid to cross Cyprus from east to west on foot. But he still has well over 100 kilometres to go…

“I started out in Protaras,” says the Tseri resident, “and walked through Paralimni, Sotira, Liopetri, and Xylofagou this morning. By noon I was passing Dhekelia, then the CTO Beach and Oroklini, before trekking along the seafront of Larnaca, and ending up in Meneou.

“It was 10 hours of walking,” he adds. “And by hour three my feet were already burning; I’m fairly fit, but I’m not as young as I once was!”

The 55-year-old intends to cover the entire distance of 185 kilometres by Sunday evening. On Saturday, he will walk through Klavdia, Alethriko, Anglisides, Kofinou, Skarinou, Choirokitia, and Mari, passing Governors Beach, Agios Georgios, and ending the day on the western outskirts of Limassol.

On Sunday, he will pass by Kolossi Castle, Episkopi, Paramali, Avdimou, Pissouri, Petra tou Romiou, Kouklia, Mandria, Timi, Acheleia, Yeroskipou, finishing his epic trek at Paphos Port.

George is undertaking this epic trek for good reason.

“This is a walk for Pasykaf,” he explains. “Who do you know or have known who has had cancer? It’s for them. It’s for every family member or friend, be they in Cyprus or abroad, who has been affected by this disease.”

Raising both awareness and funds for cancer research is extremely important to George, who has seen two close family members and several friends die from the disease. “I’ve even chosen my start and end points with cancer patients in mind,” he adds. “One of my oldest friends who is fighting oesophageal cancer lives in Protaras; my cousin’s wife, another sufferer, is based in Paphos.”

In previous years, George has raised thousands for cancer charities in the UK, running 300 kilometres round the city of Leicester, and rowing 325,000 kilometres on a rowing machine in the gym.

“Golly, my bum was sore!” he exclaims. “But right now, it’s my feet that are burning. I’ve already gone through one pair of trainers; I expect tomorrow will put paid to another pair!”

On the first day, George has already been stopped several times by people who read about his walk online. He’s shared footage of Xylofagou’s giant potato with his followers, stopped for a quick coffee, and posted video of the scenery.

“The walk along the coast was particularly gorgeous,” he says. “Nothing but sea for miles and miles. At one point I was rubbing my feet by the side of the road when an off-duty soldier pulled up to see if I was okay.

“She drove off and came back with a mug of tea and a biscuit – most welcome! Especially since fluids are all-important in this weather; I’ve been sweating since I set off at 9am. It’s all, however, in the name of an excellent cause; I am eternally grateful to those who have supported me or donated.”

There’s still time to donate to George’s Walk, and every cent will be going to Pasykaf.

“Whenever I undertake a sponsored event, I cover all my own expenses,” George emphasises. “So you can rest assured that whatever you donate will be going to a very worthy cause. Even a couple of euros will be welcome. At the end of the day, every little counts.”

You can still donate at https://www.jccsmart.com/e-bill/invoices/6670/pay

Follow George’s progress live online on the Facebook page ‘Protaras to Paphos’