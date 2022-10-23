October 23, 2022

Record inflow of water into dams for October

By Katy Turner
The amount of water that has poured into the island’s dams so far this month has broken previous records according to weather portal KitasWeather.

Total inflow in October, up to Friday, was 2.708 million cubic metres, the highest amount since records began in 1987.

This means by Friday the dams were 70.3 per cent full, compared to 51.7 per cent on the same day last year.

The previous record inflow for October was 2.566 million cubic metres, which was recorded in October 2006.

This year is also set to see inflows of over 3 million cubic metres for the month, KitasWeather said.

The amount of water that has run into the dams so far this month is already more than twice that of the fifth highest amount, 1.160 million cubic metres in October 2009.

The amount of water running into the dams over this weekend is also set to show an increase on last year, it added.

The portal said inflows so early in the hydrological year are particularly important since with the rains that it is hopeed will follow in the coming months, dams have a greater chance of filling up.

