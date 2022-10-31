Six to be suspended at prison following murder of inmate

Six people working at the prison are to be suspended after a Turkish Cypriot inmate at the Nicosia central prisons was beaten to death, the justice ministry announced on Monday.

Justice Minister Stephie Dracou said she met with the central prisons director Anna Aristotelous on Monday morning – leading to a request that six prison guards be suspended, one of them a sergeant.

“A request was made for an investigation into possible disciplinary offences, I will also appoint an investigating officer,” Dracou told reporters.

Aristotelous added that disciplinary action will be taken against four other prison guards for matters not immediately related to the murder.

Police are investigating premeditated murder after 41-year-old Tansu Cidan, was found dead in his cell on Thursday night having suffered multiple injuries.

It is understood that he was beaten with blunt objects.

Alphanews reported that two separate attacks took place over a 36-hour period as the victim suffered a beating on Wednesday morning, but the fatal attack occurred on Thursday evening.

That has led to questions as to why no measures were taken following the first incident, whether authorities were aware of the initial attack – and if not, why not.

The victim was seen on CCTV footage at about 1pm on Thursday, about eight hours before his death, standing next to the prime suspect in the case – a 45-year-old.

The prime suspect is described as of Turkish origin, with initial reports stating he was Kurdish. Another other five suspects are also described as being of Turkish origin.

Authorities identified three individuals from CCTV footage from the wing where Cidan was being housed. They had presented their IDs and were the last people who appear to enter the victim’s cell before he was found dead.

Cidan had been arrested in April for drugs possession with intent to supply. He was serving a long-term sentence for “multiple crimes”, reported to include eight years for possession of a significant quantity of drugs.

Police Chief Stelios Papatheodorou said last week that it currently appears unlikely that there was any involvement from persons outside the prison.

The Nicosia central prisons has been the centre of significant controversy following claims and counterclaims of corruption, rampant drug use – and even murders being orchestrated from behind bars.

Three separate investigations into the prisons have been conducted in recent months, with Aristotelous stating that she wants to move post.

Despite the scandals, Netflix recently aired a “utopian” depiction of the prison – showing bingo events and portraying a lax atmosphere.