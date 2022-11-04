November 4, 2022

Germasogeia unveils sculpture honouring nurses and midwives

By Iole Damaskinos095
The sculpture honouring nurses and midwives unveiled in Germasogeia [Source: CNA]

The public health contribution of the nurses and midwives was honoured on Friday with the inauguration of a small park and sculpture in the heart of the tourist area of Germasogeia

Mayor Kyriakos Xidia thanked the Pancyprian Association of Nurses and Midwives and its President, Yannis Leontiou, stating that the Germasogeia municipal council had decided to dedicate the park to these health professionals, on the occasion of the World Health Organization designating 2020 as the year of Nurses and Midwives, highlighting the important role of these practitioners.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic the year had not been celebrated as it should have been, Xidias said, and the unveiling of the monument therefore took place two years later.

The sculpture titled “The universal nature of nursing and midwifery,” is approximately 3.4 meters high and is the work of artists Panikos Spanos and Giorgos Vryonidis. Through a lamp, four human figures of nurses and midwives emerge, on whose hands the earth and, by extension, humanity rests, the mayor said.

