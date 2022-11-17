An evening of margaritas and manifesting

Before New Year’s Resolutions take over, another end-of-year task makes its appearance to lead into 2023 with mindfulness and clarity about what is desired. Vision board making can be a fun process, adding a visual element to New Year goals and wishes. Magazine cut-outs, printed images or stickers are usually added onto a large piece of paper with each person choosing what they would like to fill their new year with. An end-of-November workshop for women by The Conscious Collective in Limassol invites those interested to gather and make their personal vision board, manifest desires for 2023 and sip on margaritas.
“Becoming creative, pouring energy into our vision and being concise with our wants, desires, intentions and our life path,” say The Conscious Collective, “in a ceremonial setting surrounded by other manifestors, amplifies the potential to very deliberately set out the resolutions for 2023.
“What exactly is a vision board?,” they add, “It’s a visual representation of your goals of anything that inspires and motivates you. The purpose of your vision board is to bring everything on it to life. Some of the world’s most influential thought leaders all agree: It’s wholly possible to turn your dreams into reality. It’s called manifestation. What you focus on expands. Once you get clear and set the intention for what you want and how you want to feel, lean back and let the quantum field do the rest.”
Taking place on November 23, the second to last New Moon of 2022 is also of significance to the organisers as New Moons are known to be the most fruitful periods in the lunar cycle to set intentions. The Conscious Collective’s space near the Limassol Marina will welcome a very small number of women, just seven participants on the 23rd with music, snacks, beverages and all of the materials needed to create their own unique vision board.
It will be “an evening of light-hearted and feminine fun,” as The Collective says, “collaging colourful dreams onto our vision boards. Dress up or dress down, come as you are.”
Margaritas and Manifestation
Vision board making workshop for women. November 23. The Conscious Collective, Limassol. 6.30pm. €33. Tel: 99-922794. Facebook event: Vision Board Creation, Margaritas & Manifestation 2023