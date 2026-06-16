The island provides a striking backdrop for an increasing number of campaigns

From its year-round sunshine and Mediterranean coastline to its growing collection of luxury resorts, Cyprus has long attracted visitors looking for an upscale island escape. Increasingly, however, the island is drawing attention from another audience: the international fashion and creative industries.

As luxury hospitality and lifestyle branding become more closely linked, destinations are competing not only for tourists but also for photographers, designers, models and creative productions seeking distinctive locations. Industry figures say Cyprus is beginning to establish itself as a destination capable of hosting international fashion and lifestyle projects alongside more traditional tourism offerings.

A recent collaboration between London-based fashion designer Ross Griffiths, founder of House of Kingfisher, and the King Jason Paphos resort reflects that growing trend.

“This project extended far beyond a standard editorial shoot,” Kingfisher Couture’s Alexandra Blake told the Cyprus Mail. “It focused on relationship building, creative exchange and laying the foundations for what we can only describe as an international creative bridge.”

The campaign, which took place in April and featured model Katrina Morgan, transformed parts of the resort into what organisers described as a live editorial fashion environment. Rather than simply using the hotel as a backdrop, the production incorporated its architecture, landscaped gardens and Mediterranean setting into the visual narrative.

The images combined couture styling with a relaxed island atmosphere, presenting a version of Cyprus focused on experience, lifestyle and design rather than conventional tourism marketing. Poolside terraces, warm stone architecture and evening light became central elements of the campaign’s visual identity.

For Griffiths, whose background includes work connected to London Fashion Week, celebrity styling and editorial fashion projects, Cyprus offered an alternative to the established European fashion capitals.

“Cyprus has an energy, beauty and atmosphere that translates perfectly through fashion and visual storytelling,” he said.

The collaboration arrives at a time when hotels are increasingly positioning themselves as lifestyle destinations and venues for creative productions, fashion campaigns and brand launches.

Blake said this shift was one of the factors that attracted Kingfisher Couture to the island.

“The aim has always been to create something considered and authentic,” she said. “Something that demonstrates how fashion, hospitality and creative production can coexist in a way that brings value to the hotel, the local Cyprus community and wider UK creative connections.”

The project also reflects growing confidence in Cyprus as a location for international creative productions. While countries such as Italy, France and Greece have traditionally dominated Mediterranean luxury branding, supporters of the initiative believe Cyprus is beginning to develop its own identity within the sector.

“The campaign contributes to a growing narrative around Cyprus as an emerging destination for luxury lifestyle, fashion and creative productions,” Blake said.

Industry observers say these destinations need luxury accommodation, visual appeal, and year-round accessibility. And supporters say Cyprus is well-placed to take advantage of this trend.

A significant part of the campaign’s appeal lies in its attempt to merge tourism with storytelling. Rather than producing a conventional fashion shoot that could have taken place anywhere, the creative team built the concept around the experience of being in Cyprus.

“The shoot was designed as a location-led editorial,” Blake explained. “The architecture and environment of King Jason Paphos became an integral part of the visual narrative.”

The timing may be significant for Cyprus. Interest in destination-led fashion experiences and creative tourism has grown steadily in recent years, particularly among luxury travellers seeking experiences tied to culture, design and local identity rather than traditional sightseeing alone.

The collaboration has already prompted discussions about future projects. Following the campaign, Griffiths said plans are progressing for a private fashion show in partnership with the King Jason Paphos, subject to final approvals.

“A huge amount of thought has gone into protecting and respecting the guest experience and ensuring the concept remains aligned with the hotel’s values and atmosphere,” she said.

Beyond a single campaign or future event, those involved view the collaboration as part of a broader effort to strengthen connections between Cyprus’ tourism sector and creative professionals in the United Kingdom.

“There is a nearly untouched market for hospitality in Cyprus within creative production,” Blake said. “The island has the environment, the atmosphere and the potential to become a strong destination for future international collaborations.”

Cyprus is famous for its beaches, history and hospitality. Supporters believe its scenery, infrastructure and luxury accommodation could make it a future hub for fashion, lifestyle and creative production.

The project highlights Cyprus’ growing ambition to position itself beyond traditional tourism, emerging instead as a destination where new cultural and commercial links with markets such as the UK are beginning to take shape.