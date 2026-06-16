A Paphos resident was scammed out of €47,406, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on June 15 when the resident received a phone call from an unknown person, who informed him that suspicious activities had been detected in his bank account, as a result of which his account had been frozen.

The man was then instructed to log in to his bank account through another website.

After following the instructions given to him, the complainant later discovered he had fallen victim to online fraud with a total of €47,406 having been withdrawn from his account.

Police have urged the public to exercise particular caution regarding telephone calls, emails or online communications from unknown individuals requesting personal or banking information.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.