A historic Harley-Davidson motorcycle that once formed part of Archbishop Makarios’ official escort fleet has been fully restored and returned to working condition, more than 50 years after the vehicle was last in service.

The motorcycle, one of the most significant exhibits housed at the police museum in Nicosia, was restored through an agreement with Harley-Davidson Cyprus, with the company undertaking the project entirely at its own expense.

According to police, the motorcycle belonged to the escort unit responsible for accompanying Makarios’ motorcades during official engagements and state processions.

The vehicle had remained out of use for more than half a century before restoration work began.

Police said the motorcycle was donated in 1977 to Archbishop Makarios by a Cypriot living in the United States who was a shareholder in the Cadillac company.

The restored motorcycle

The donation included three Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as the Cadillac Fleetwood 60 special limousine which now resides outside the Archbishop’s Palace next to the former president’s Mercedes Benz 600 pullman.

Under the restoration programme, Harley-Davidson Cyprus carried out a complete rebuild of the motorcycle, returning it to operational condition while preserving its historical character.

Police said the vehicle is now in “excellent condition” following the bike’s restoration.