November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boat worker rescued after falling into the sea

By Katy Turner00
A crew member of a towboat working along the coast of Cyprus was on Saturday ight rescued by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre after falling into the sea.

According to the JRCC, at about 5.50 on Saturday afternoon, the Cyprus-flagged towboat Eduardo B reported that a crew member had fallen into the sea.

“The person was pulled from the water and after first aid was provided, he was required to be transported immediately for medical assistance,” the JRCC said.

Activating the Nearchos plan, the JRCC despatched a navy speedboat to transfer the man to hospital.

By 6.30 he had been handed over to the crew of an Okypy ambulance.

