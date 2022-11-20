November 20, 2022

Cyprus Mail
EuropeWorld

Russia says Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant – TASS

By Reuters News Service00
ukrainian servicemen fire a mortar on a front line in zaporizhzhia region
Ukrainian servicemen prepare to fire a mortar on a front line in the Zaporizhzhia region

Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has come under Ukrainian shelling but there has been no radiation leak detected, TASS reported on Sunday citing an official from Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom.

Fifteen shells were fired at the plant’s facilities, TASS quoted Rosenergoatom adviser Renat Karchaa as saying.

He said that the shells had been fired near a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses fresh spent nuclear fuel.

No radioactive emissions have been detected, he added.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site that has damaged buildings and threatened a nuclear accident.

The facility, which provided about a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times since it was occupied by Russian forces soon after the war began.

Related Posts

Five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado – police

Reuters News Service

UK minister does not recognise report government wants Swiss-style ties with EU

Reuters News Service

Ukraine power supplies are under control, no need to panic -ministry

Reuters News Service

New Zealand defence minister visits Ukraine, reaffirms support

Reuters News Service

Turkish air strikes target Kurdish militants in Syria and Iraq

Reuters News Service

New UK PM Sunak visits Kyiv, pledges support

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign