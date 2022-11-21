November 21, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Couple with child who got lost in Avakas gorge found

By Staff Reporter00
Avakas Gorge nature trail, in Pegeia, Paphos

A family that got lost in the area of Avakas gorge on Monday early afternoon was found later the same night in good health.

According to Paphos police, a German couple with their young child had gone hiking in the Avakas gorge but lost their orientation after sunset.

Immediately after the force was notified, an operation was launched together with the fire service to locate them.

The family was found late on Monday night in good health and was transported back to their vehicle.

