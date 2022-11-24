Cosmos (ATOM) and Cardano (ADA) prices drop, demand For Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale reaches all time high

People are investing in the crypto market to make big money, but not everyone can do so successfully as the industry is ever-evolving with many ups and downs. Since investors prefer to put their money into projects that offer assured growth prospects, Orbeon Protocol’s (ORBN) pre-sale has been subscribed to heavily. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a new entrant in the arena with a projected 6000% return-on-investment. Even investors of dwindling projects like Cosmos (ATOM) and Cardano (ADA) have been jumping ship to add Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to their portfolio.

>>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<

Negative growth of Cosmos (ATOM) continues

The price of Cosmos (ATOM) has fallen by around 7% this week. As a result, the price of Cosmos (ATOM) has nosedived more than 16% in the last 30 days. The current trading price of Cosmos (ATOM) has come down to $9.98.

Cosmos (ATOM) is termed as an “Internet of blockchains.” The primary goal of Cosmos (ATOM) is to set up a unified network of different blockchains. Cosmos (ATOM) aims to create an ecosystem where different blockchain networks can exchange data and crypto assets without being compatible with each other. The Cosmos (ATOM) was launched in 2014.

Cardano (ADA) holders leaving the project

Created in 2017, Cardano (ADA) is a third-generation blockchain platform. Cardano (ADA) was built to become a platform that would facilitate the creation of decentralized applications (DApps). The blockchain of Cardano (ADA) can be used to build smart contracts, which helps create decentralized applications and protocols. Cardano (ADA) uses the proof-of-stake consensus protocol, which reduces energy expenditure.

Cardano (ADA) has not been able to withstand the sudden bearish winds that entered the market in the last fortnight following the FTX fiasco. Consequently, the price of Cardano (ADA) has nosedived by 8% in the last 30 days. The current trading price of Cardano (ADA) is $0.32, which is 89.53% below its all-time high of $3.10.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) brings great returns for its investors

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has been developed to decentralize the crowdfunding and venture capital industry. With its unique business roadmap and massive growth prospect, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has gained the attraction of crypto investors across the globe.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a blockchain-powered platform helping early-stage companies expand their businesses. The platform mints NFTs against business opportunities to help companies raise funds using blockchain technology. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses NFTs-as-service (NFTaas) for companies looking to raise money. NFTaas makes the fundraising process less expensive and simple for companies.

But the platform is not only for companies. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) allows small investors to make fractional investments in promising early-stage startups. Since Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) mints fractional NFTs of business opportunities, anybody can invest in budding and exciting companies for as low as $1. Moreover, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers benefits with security. The Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has integrated a “Fill or Kill” mechanism in its smart contract, which has been successfully audited by Solid Proof. The “Fill or Kill” mechanism ensures that investors do not lose their money if companies fail to achieve their target fund raise.

ORBN, the native token of the Orbeon Protocol, has many benefits for its holders. These include cashback rewards, discounts on transaction fees, voting rights on essential matters of the platform, and more.

Given these utilities, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token has traded highly bullish on the charts. Market analysts have predicted that the Orbeon Protocol will climb by a minimum of 6000% during the pre-sale phase. The price of ORBN tokens is expected to reach $0.24 from the initial price of $0.004 in the next few weeks.

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

DISCLAIMER – “Views Expressed Disclaimer: Views and opinions expressed are those of the authors and do not reflect the official position of any other author, agency, organization, employer or company, including NEO CYMED PUBLISHING LIMITED, which is the publishing company performing under the name Cyprus-Mail…more