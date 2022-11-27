November 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Bishop of Limassol tests positive for Covid-19

By Sarah Ktisti00
athanasios (limassol)
Bishop Athanasios of Limassol

Limassol bishop Athanasios tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon, Cyprus News Agency (Cna) reported on Sunday.

According to Cna, the news was published on the Facebook page “Friends of the Metropolitan of Limassol Athanasiou”, which stated that the senior cleric is in good health and will remain in confinement, applying all appropriate measures. He will return to his duties as soon as he is negative for Covid-19, it is added.

Sources from the diocese of Limassol confirmed to the Cna that bishop Athanasios, who on Friday night had performed the religious blessing during the inauguration of the new stadium in Limassol, tested positive for coronavirus.

The bishop is one of six candidates officially running for the seat of archbishop of the Church of Cyprus following the death of Chrysostomos II.

