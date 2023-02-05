February 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Unpaid childcare

By CM Reader's View081
Today my complaint is about CoLA!
I know that nearly all my friends take care of their grandchildren. Unstintingly!

When do we all get paid for “childcare“? And we should also get CoLA!

And it should be backdated to when our Republic was born!

If tomorrow all the grandparents were to go on strike – what would happen to Cyprus? A complete shutdown.

Sandra Tryfon

