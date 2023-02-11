February 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
FootballPremier LeagueSport

Struggling Chelsea held 1-1 at West Ham

By Reuters News Service00
premier league west ham united v chelsea
The Hammers thought they had scored a late winner

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw at West Ham United on Saturday as Joao Felix’s opener was cancelled out by ex-Blues defender Emerson Palmieri, leaving Graham Potter’s expensively assembled team still a long way from a top-four spot.

Felix returned to the team after the on-loan Portuguese winger was sent off in his debut for Chelsea last month and in the 16th minute he side-footed home a pinpoint cross by British record signing Enzo Fernandez, one of the many new faces at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea sought to extend their lead but it was their former wing-back Emerson who equalised in the 28th minute when he arrived unmarked at the far post to meet a headed flick-on by Jarrod Bowen and shoot past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In a second half of few chances, Tomas Soucek put the ball in the back of the net in the 82nd minute but Declan Rice, who headed the ball on to the Czech, was ruled offside by VAR.

A few minutes later, Chelsea appealed in vain for a penalty, claiming substitute Conor Gallagher’s shot was stopped by Soucek’s hand.

The draw meant Chelsea have now won only one of their last seven league games – and they have not won away since October. They stayed ninth in the table, nine points behind fourth-placed Newcastle who have played a game less.

West Ham climbed up to 15th but are only two points ahead of Everton, the highest placed team in the relegation spots.

Related Posts

Tiger to make comeback at next week’s Genesis Invitational

Reuters News Service

Moscow says calls to ban Russian athletes from Olympics ‘unacceptable’

Reuters News Service

Messi shortlisted for FIFA’s The Best Award with Mbappe, Benzema

Reuters News Service

Everton looking for another major scalp to compound Liverpool misery

Reuters News Service

UEFA president warns clubs against ‘reckless’ spending on player wages

Reuters News Service

Felix says couldn’t get used to Atletico style

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign