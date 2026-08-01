Conservation works at Ayios Irakleidios monastery in the Nicosia district are expected to be completed before the end of the year, Deputy Culture Minister Lina Kassianidou said on Saturday.

During a visit to the monastery, Kassianidou said the €2 million restoration project was progressing at a rapid pace.

She said the works are intended to improve the visitor experience while enhancing the monastery’s functionality.

The monastery, which dates back to the 18th century, is home to a community of nuns. It is named after Saint Irakleidios, who came from the Galatia region in what is now Turkey. He was converted to Christianity by the Apostles Paul, Barnabas and Mark upon their arrival in Cyprus and later became Bishop of Tamasos.

The conservation project is being carried out in cooperation with the Department of Antiquities.