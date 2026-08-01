More than 3,800 students have participated in environmental education programmes at the Salamiou Environmental Education Centre this year.

The centre promotes environmental awareness through field trips, ecosystem observations and hands-on activities designed to connect students with the area’s natural environment, history and local community.

“The Salamiou area offers excellent opportunities for studying ecology, geology and botany. It is located between the Diarizos and Xeropotamos valleys, has rich biodiversity, significant flora and fauna, and serves as a passage for migratory birds as well as protected species, such as the griffon vulture,” said Maria Georgiou, a teacher on the centre’s pedagogical team.

Around 50 students and their teachers visit the centre each day. Participants range from kindergarten to secondary school pupils, with the centre offering 34 educational programmes tailored to different age groups.

The programmes cover subjects including water, soil, biodiversity, ecosystems, energy, climate change and sustainability, with activities adapted to the age and educational level of participants.

The centre also places particular emphasis on connecting students with the local community through its history, traditional architecture and local products.

“Children don’t just learn from books. They go out into the field, take measurements in the river, observe ecosystems, identify plants and animals, participate in birdwatching and insect observation, and even take part in exploration games and treasure hunts. Our aim is to turn knowledge into experience,” Georgiou said.

Teacher Maria Neophytou also stressed the importance of children’s direct interaction with nature.

“Students need to go out into nature, study it and experience it. At first, many are hesitant, but when they find themselves in the natural environment, they change completely. They develop respect for nature, collaborate, discover and learn through experience,” she said.

Neophytou added that the centre is an integral part of the local community rather than operating separately from it.

“They learn not only about nature but also about the history, traditions and culture of the region. Environmental education is directly linked to local society and sustainable development,” she said.