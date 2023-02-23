Can Dogetti follow in Decentraland and Theta’s Metaverse ambitions with Its NFT Protocol?

The long-awaited Dogetti (DETI) protocol is already in its presale phase as the developers have launched an interface to provide users with information on how to get their DETI tokens before launch. Experts tout the token to follow Decentraland (MANA) and Theta (THETA), As Dogetti’s NFTs could be the precursor to a successful Metaverse. Here’s a brief analysis of the meme coin’s protocol and its various blockchain features.

Decentraland – Making the Mateverse work

Decentraland (MANA) is a leading Metaverse project in the crypto space, providing users with a chance to access and build a virtual world as they would like. The project launched in 2020, and has since been at the forefront of the Metaverse world.

Decentraland (MANA) is an Ethereum-based platform that runs on a proof of stake protocol, enhancing its DeFi services with Ethereum’s extensive tools. The protocol allows its users to stake their assets on the network, improving its security and stability. The staked assets provide such users with incentives in form of more tokens, thus incentivizing the staking process.

Decentraland (MANA) offers a spread-out view of the Metaverse, permitting users to purchase an area or space in the virtual world called LAND tokens. Other NFTs are assembled on the LAND token, as the users are allowed to build whatever resources they want on the Decentraland network. NFTs are also used to represent user avatars on the Metaverse, and they can explore other users’ spaces and chat with them.

The Decentraland (MANA) Metaverse also supports business and artwork promotion, giving business owners a chance to build virtual stalls to advertise their merchandise. Artists can also organize exhibitions and showcase their work to the entire Metaverse in their spaces.

MANA is the official token for the platform and it sells for $0.698 on CoinMarketCap.

Theta Network – Solutions for you

Theta (THETA) was the first blockchain project to provide cutting-edge solutions for low-quality video streaming in the DeFi space. The network allows users to share bandwidth to improve video sharing and streaming quality. The main DApp used on the platform is Edgecast, a software program that aids large-scale video sharing among users.

Bandwidths are the main currencies on Theta Network (THETA), and users get token rewards for contributing their excess bandwidths for the growth of the platform. A modified stake protocol, known as the Byzantine Fault Tolerance protocol, oversees the operations on Theta’s blockchain. The BFT is a new protocol type in the cryptocurrency market that uses a few node validators to maximize the workforce and reduce the time spent validating transactions. This considerably contributes to the reduced time for transactions on the Theta Network and the gas fees charged per transaction.

Theta runs on two currencies, THETA and TFUEL. The TFUEL token is the fuel coin for the network’s economy, operating as the gas fee, and it is used to purchase items on the Metaverse platform. It is non-tradable, as users need to convert it to THETA for trading. On the other hand, THETA is a tradable token listed on exchanges in the crypto space. It is also the governance token for Theta and grants users a chance to vote on platform changes.

THETA is available on CoinMarketCap at about $1.17.

Dogetti – Keep your enemies close, and your family closer

Dogetti (DETI) features a unique protocol to ensure its users are entertained and the project’s future is secure. The developers have started the token’s journey by launching its presale event, which has already raised over $100,000 in a few hours of launch.

Dogetti (DETI) aims to leverage its composite protocol to appeal to a broader range of users in the cryptocurrency market. The swap system DogettiSwap is designed to facilitate exchanges on the Ethereum network. Since it runs on a liquidity-based system, it promises to require lesser gas fees on transactions. Increased usage of the exchange will lead to increased demand for its DETI tokens, which will boost their value on the crypto block.

The Dogetti (DETI) NFT marketplace will feature both platform-generated assets and user projects. The platform-generated tokens will be predominantly pet-themed and will have prospects of growing and breeding into more, increasing individual users’ tokens. The NFT marketplace will also increase the possibility of expanding the network into a Metaverse in the future, bringing more advanced uses for NFTs.

