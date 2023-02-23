February 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Rina Katselli’s paintings donated to deputy ministry of culture

By Antigoni Pitta00
rina's paintings

The family of writer and politician Rina Katselli on Thursday donated five of her paintings to the deputy ministry of culture.  

Katselli’s daughter Despina said that it was her mother’s wish that the specific works remain in Cyprus and in the state gallery, since they are part of the island’s history.  

The works, which were created in the period between 1975 and 1979 with the egg tempera technique and concern themes of the Turkish invasion, are: 

‘Uprooted Panagra’ (1979) 

‘The evil that came from the sea – Cyprus 20 July 1974’ (1976) 

‘The cry of the ancient trees – Cyprus 1974’ (1975) 

‘Seen Angel’ (1975) 

‘The houses I had were taken from me – Panagia Glykiotissa of Kyrenia (1975) 

Deputy minister of culture Yiannis Toumazis conveyed the state’s gratitude for this donation.  

He also announced the organisation of a special memorial ceremony in honour of Rina Katselli, on the occasion of the two years since her death. 

The works, which will be included in the state art collection, will be temporarily exhibited at the Deputy Ministry of Culture. 

