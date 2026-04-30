Around 17.1 per cent of people in Cyprus were at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2025, according to figures released on Thursday by Eurostat, with the total number affected reaching approximately 167,000.

The proportion remained unchanged compared with 2024, though the number of people increased by about 3,000, reflecting population changes rather than a shift in the overall rate.

Data showed disparities between men and women for approximately 75,000 men, or 15.5 per cent, were classified as at risk, compared with that of 93,000 women, representing 18.7 per cent.

Across the EU, 92.7 million people, or 20.9 per cent of the population, faced the same risk in 2025.

This marked a slight decrease from 21.0 per cent in 2024, equivalent to 93.3 million people.

Of those affected, 43 million were men and nearly 49.7 million were women.

Eurostat said individuals in this category live in households experiencing at least one of three conditions, describing them as “at risk of poverty, severe material and social deprivation, or very low work intensity”.

Across the bloc, Bulgaria recorded the highest rate at 29.0 per cent, followed by Greece at 27.5 per cent and Romania at 27.4 per cent.

At the other end of the scale, the Czech Republic reported 11.5 per cent, Poland 15.0 per cent and Slovenia 15.5 per cent.