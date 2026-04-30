May’s first weekend arrives with a packed events agenda, and the warmer the weather gets, the more the cultural calendar will fill up. This weekend, enjoy live music, spring festivals, nature-inspired family fun, silk workshops and parties in the streets!

Thursday

The fun begins even before the weekend arrives, as this week,music lovers celebrate International Jazz Day. A two-day affair concludes with a special jazz concert at the Rialto Theatre in Limassol. At 8.30pm, two local ensembles, Chunky Funky and Soulful Groove Collective, will present original jazz compositions, contemporary arrangements and interpretations that push the boundaries of jazz.

Nicosia will also honour the day with a live performance at Sarah’s Jazz Club featuring four well-known musicians of the Cyprus jazz scene. Elias Ioannou on trumpet, Tasos Stylianou on guitar, George Koulas on drums and Irenaeos Koullouras on bass – the Koullouras quartet – will serenade audiences.

Also in Nicosia is a cinema night in a hidden garden. Just off Trikoupis Street, the Gardens of the Future will host a screening of the film A Star is Born, transforming its green garden and eco-projects into an open-air cinema. The screening begins at 8pm, and the €12 ticket includes a bag of popcorn and a bottle of water.

Friday

Friday is the day of festivals! Making the most of the Labour Day public holiday, cultural organisers have put together special events. Riverland Bio Farm hosts a May Day Festival from 9am to 6pm, welcoming visitors of all ages. The day out on the farm will include nature walks with farm animals to cleaning the Tamassos dam, tours and photography in the butterfly garden, herb planting, halloumi-making, trahanas-making, Cypriot pie-making, horse jumping demonstrations, meeting newborn horses and live music.

In Skarinou, the Golden Donkeys Farm hosts its 9th May Donkeys Festival from 11am to 6pm. Among the day’s events are treasure hunts, traditional dances, shadow theatre, street food, a May donkey decoration competition and a christening of baby donkeys.

A dreamy world of magic, myth and imagination will be set up at Cyherbia Botanical Park in Avgorou as the Fantasia Festival takes place. All day long, enchanting performances, interactive quests and creative workshops will be on, transporting visitors to magical dreamscapes. Choose from Maypole dancing, to oracle readings, dreamcatcher-making and a costume parade.

One more exciting village festival happens this weekend – the 2nd Silk Festival in Kalavasos. Connecting the silk traditions of Cyprus and China, the festival will offer workshops, exhibitions, demonstrations and performances that highlight the two cultures. Plus, there will be DJs, guided walks, storytelling and artisanal goods.

Saturday

Latsi harbour will welcome fishermen, chefs, performers and visitors as Polis Chrysochou municipality hosts the 11th Fish Festival. The annual event will be an all-day affair (11am to 7pm) with an array of fish dishes to taste, performances to enjoy and activities to play.

On the other side of the island, Ayia Napa’s harbour and Thalassa Museum will welcome the return of the region’s iconic Orange Festival. Its revival will be celebrated with parades, performances, ceramic exhibitions and much more.

Handmade creations and local artistry will take over Acropolis Park as another Spilia Bazaar takes place, while at Municipality Square in downtown Nicosia, the AKORA Street Food Party will bring street food, cocktails and DJs.

Palaia Pineza celebrates 13 years on Sunday

Sunday

To end the week, the Akrotiri Spring Festival brings a range of fascinating workshops sharing insights about the natural world, Cyprus’ animals and crafts and hosts bike rides, walks and activities all ages can enjoy. For a night of party, Palaia Pineza celebrates its 13th anniversary and throws a birthday street party in old Nicosia from 4pm onwards with music, cocktails and plenty of dancing vibes!

International Jazz Days Cyprus Festival 2026

Jazz education activities and live concerts. April 29-30. Sto Dromo and Rialto Theatre, Limassol. €12 concert ticket. www.rialto.com.cy, www.jazzday.com

International Jazz Day

Elias Ioannou, Tasos Stylianou, George Koulas and Irenaeos Koullouras play live. April 30. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. 9pm. €13-15. Tickets on More.com

Movie Nights at the Gardens

Film screening of A Star is Born. April 30. Gardens of the Future, Nicosia. 8pm. €12. Tel: 99-756409

Fantasia Festival

Enchanting festival with performances, interactive quests and magical creative workshops. Suitable for the whole family. May 1. Cyherbia Botanical Park, Avgorou. 9am-6pm. €10-15. https://www.cyherbia.com/our-events/fantasia-festival/

Riverland May Day Festival

Spring festival with nature and animal activities, food making workshops and more. Riverland Bio Farm, Nicosia district. 9am-7pm. €5

9th May Donkeys Festival

Annual donkey festival, suitable for families. May 1. Golden Donkeys Farm, Skarinou. 11am-6pm. Tel: 99-563727

2nd Silk Festival

Silk art workshop, Chinese handicraft workshops, exhibitions, markets, DJs, performances and walks. May 1. Kalavasos, Larnaca district. 10am-5pm. https://www.facebook.com/silkfestivalcyprus

11th Fish Festival Polis Chrysochou

Annual fish festival with food, chefs, music, shows, stands and more. May 2. Latsi Harbour, Polis Chrysochou, Paphos. 11am-7pm

Orange Festival

Revival of traditional festival with parades, performances, a ceramic exhibition and more. May 2. Ayia Napa harbour and THALASSA Museum. 5.30pm

Spilia Bazaar

Bazaar with local vendors, art, food and music. May 1. Acropolis Park, Nicosia. 11am-7pm

AKORA Street Food Party

Street food, cocktails, beers and a DJ. May 2, 16 and 30. June 13 and 27. Municipality Square, Nicosia. 7pm-12am

Akrotiri Spring Festival

Environmental activities, nature-learning sessions, games and craft workshops for all ages. May 3. Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre. 9am-1.30pm. Free. Registrations needed. https://birdlifecyprus.org/event/akrotiri-spring-festival-2026/

Palaia Pineza’s 13th Birthday Party

Street party with DJs, cocktails and more. May 3. Palaia Pineza, Nicosia. 4pm