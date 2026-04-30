A return journey to Paphos’ Diarizos valley

For those who love adventure and discovering hidden gems, visiting off-the-beaten-path wineries offers a rare chance to taste handcrafted, low-intervention wines in stunning, remote locations. These wineries may not be easy to reach, but they reward visitors with breathtaking landscapes, authentic hospitality and wines that express their wild, untamed terroirs.

East of Paphos is a lesser-known wine producing region that fits the description of a hidden gem: the Diarizos Valley. Climbing towards the Troodos mountains, the route passes from the picturesque village of Pretori outside of which is a small winery called Nelion.

Built mainly from stone, in a traditional way, it was named after owners Neofytos and Eleni Ioannou. This small boutique winery produced its first wines in 1996, and the winery has become a popular destination for locals and tourists with a sense of adventure.

The family sources fruit for their wines from their family vineyards. Seven varieties are used and produce 35,000 bottles. The small number of bottles allows the winery to pay maximum attention to every detail.

2025 Nelion Winery Pet Nat, ABV 12%

Delicately fizzy, a lively and fresh sparkler brimming with notes of ripe white peach and orchard fruits like golden apple, Asian pear and citrus. A generous amount of minerality and a touch of salinity gives the wine a mouthwatering quality. Pair with prawn with light curry sauce and coconut rice or seasonal fruit summer salad. €19

2025 Nelion Winery 2 Rizes Xynisteri, Pafos PGI, ABV 12.5%

A blend of grapes from two vineyards. Straw yellow colour, the aromas include hints of pear, peach and apricot, some pineapple in the background and citrus fruits with some hawthorn and floral notes. Balanced acidity and soft on the palate, with white peach and grapefruit leading to some mineral, saline notes. €9.50

2025 Rkaes 758 Single Vineyard Xynisteri Acacia Barrels, PGI Pafos, ABV 12.5%

Crisp and refreshing with a light yellow colour and greenish tints. On the nose, Rkaes captures notes of citrus blossoms, grapefruit, a core of stone fruits, aromatic herbs and acacia blossoms; freshly cut grass from the lees adds to the complexity of the nose. Superbly balanced and structured, medium-bodied, smooth and zesty, citrus acidity with mineral characters and fresh-snipped greens, white peach, lime with hints of yellow fruit and green herbs. Drink this Xynisteri with seafood, like sauteed prawns with olive oil, garlic, sweet paprika and a pinch of saffron. €14

2023 Nelion Winery Meletses Single Vineyard oak aged Xynisteri, PGI Pafos, ABV 13%

Oak aged for 12 months, the fruit is sourced from the highest vineyard of the winery at 900m. Expressive and exuberant, this wine stands out with its mouthwatering appeal. Bright yellow colour, nose of inviting peach, white florals, and orange peel unfold immediately, vanilla and sweet spice, lemon cream. There is a sense of yellow pear flavours on the mid palate leading to a long finish. Succulent and citrusy, the 2023 is aged well, beautifully balanced in texture and acidity, offering a full-body wine. Enjoy with BBQ chicken or pork, braised veal shank with rich herb sauce. €16

2023 Nelion Winery The Vigneron, Orange Xynisteri, PGI Pafos, ABV 12.5%

Light amber colour with lifted aromatics of flowers, bergamot, orange candied peel, hawthorn, ripe yellow apple, quince, canned peaches, pineapple, honey notes and fresh herbs. The palate bursts with ripe fruit, cantaloupe and yellow apple, underscored by green tea and herbal backbone with a long citrus and mineral acidity still with linear finish. Excellent with spiced fried chicken or Morocan lamb tajine. €22

2025 Nelion Winery Rosé, Black Muscat, PGI Pafos Abv 12.5%

Black Muscat is better known as Muscat of Hamburg and is one of the over 200 grape varieties to share a variation of the Muscat name. It is a hearty, juicy grape and wine lovers enjoy its strong Muscat flavours.

This wine is fresh and lively, with distinct minerality and a long-lasting finish. Pink salmon colour, with intense Muscat aromas of patisserie and sugar dust, roses and red fruit, red apple, sour cherry and raw pomegranate. Do not be fooled by the nose because it is refined, dry and crisp on the palate. The wine brings red cherry and fresh strawberries, some vegetal and spice flavours and it ends with a refreshing pink grapefruit acidity. Another perfect companion to share among friends, or with roast turkey with herbs, Mediterranean salads with quinoa or stir-fry vegetables. €13

2023 Nelion Winery 2Rizes red blend, Pafos P.G.I., ABV 13.%

Carrignan contributes almost 50% with Cinsault and Maratheftiko, a young Rhône valley blend. Almost impenetrable ruby red colour and intense fruity notes of blackberry and blueberry, red plum and Maraschino cherry as well notes of black pepper and light spice. Medium bodied and ready to drink with a velvety palate with cherry and currant flavours. Drink now with any type of charcoaled pork or chicken, light yellow cheese and pasta with tomato and meat-based sauces. €9.50

2022 Nelion Winery, Opthalmo, P.G.I. Pafos, ABV 14%

In the glass, it has a deep red cherry colour and on the nose intense red fruit, cherry, dark plum aromas, with complex notes of earth, flowers, vanilla and mint. Dry and medium-bodied, juicy acidity with dry tannins, oak notes of caramel and spice give the wine a special personality. The wine pairs well with bistro burger, moussaka or carne asada tacos. €16

2022 Nelion Winery, Maratheftiko, P.G.I. Pafos, ABV 14.5%

Deep red colour with violet hints, this Maratheftiko starts with floral hints and rich blackberries and blackcurrants, licorice and hints of vanilla. Gentle tannins and vanilla notes, all spice, dark cherry, and red currant flavours round out an enjoyable soft finish. Serve with aged cheese, roast lamb, mild spiced roast pork. €21

Nelion Winery 25 442445 or [email protected]