RenQ Finance (RENQ) is set to compete with the likes of Chainlink (LINK) and Avalanche (AVAX) in the DeFi space

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is about creating secure, fast, and uncensored financial services like crypto lending, staking, yield farming, etc.

The world of decentralized finance is making waves and a host of projects have been pushing this forward, many projects like LINK and AVAX have multiple DeFi functions. But they have not brought innovative solutions to the DeFi space, they often lag also in terms of adequate and fast delivery of services.

These notable problems have created questions and reduced the adoption of DeFi but the coming of RenQ Finance is set to revolutionize the DeFi space, RenQ is setting a standard and making claims to become the leading force of the ecosystem.

RenQ Finance is rivaling top DeFi protocols like Chainlink and Avalanche, RenQ has all the facilities to beat these foremost DeFi service providers – Chainlink, and Avalanche.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink uses the LINK cryptocurrency to power its fully decentralized oracle network. Chainlink is one of the first networks to support the incorporation of off-chain data into smart contracts, allowing for the sending of payments to financial institutions and other payment networks via smart contracts.

LINK has a circulating supply of 508,000,000 units out of a total supply of One billion.

Avalanche (AVAX)

The Avalanche blockchain uses smart contracts, as Ethereum does, to support several blockchain applications, and AVAX is its native coin.

The Avalanche blockchain can offer almost instant execution of transactions. The platform’s native currency, AVAX, serves as a fundamental unit of account across blockchains in the Avalanche network as well as a means of transaction processing fee payment.

RenQ Finance (RENQ)

RenQ Finance is a revolution in the DeFi sector; RenQ aims to connect isolated blockchain networks while guaranteeing that both the platform’s security and transaction speed are maintained.

RenQ Finance develops a cross-chain asset exchange network that bridges various chains to ensure that ecosystem users have access to a wide range of resources, thereby resolving the issue of “liquidity” that one-solution networks face where users are restricted to the value (funds) within the ecosystem.

Before RenQ Finance, decentralized exchanges were unable to address the liquidity problem since it was difficult for liquidity to connect to potential markets in a decentralized manner.

RenQ will solve this by gradually generating a wider range of network effects. It is not restricted to a single strategy for solving the problem; rather, it knits together several decentralized marketplaces and instruments to allow every user to have rich liquidity to trade from.

RenQ is on a mission to provide an all-inclusive solution that is accessible to everyone; making them all enjoy the advantages of centralized exchanges while using a decentralized solution, i.eThe advantageous features of CEXs and DEXs are intertwined on RenQ.

RenQ follows the basic DeFi protocols; Transparency, anonymity, and Autonomy. Transactions are public on the blockchain, and users do not need to identify themselves or complete any KYC to utilize the site.

Furthermore, RenQ Finance ensures autonomy because users have full custody of the assets in their wallets since they retain their private key, unlike centralized exchanges where users do not.

RenQ also provides security for users in that their wallets can be protected via an additional security layer of Two-factor authentication (2FA).

The platform’s governance mechanism is in line with the team’s goal of making RenQ Finance a community-based organization; decisions are made by all the community’s active participants i.e, those who have shares in the liquidity pool and are owners of the native token, $RENQ.

These are notable qualities that rival networks in the DeFi space cannot boast of.

Due to the many benefits and innovations provided by the RenQ team, analysts believe it will become the upcoming major DeFi trend.

