February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Arrest after pit bull knifed to death

By Gina Agapiou00
A 54-year-old man has been arrested after he fatally wounded the pit bull of his neighbour with a knife because the animal allegedly attacked his own dog.

The incident was reported to the police by the 30-year-old owner of the dead pet, who said the incident took place around 5.30pm on Saturday in the street outside the residences of the two people, who live next to each other in Paphos.

Police said the suspect claimed the pit bull was barking and approaching him and his small poodle that he had on a leash, so he pulled out a knife and injured the complainant’s pet.

The 30-year-old rushed his dog to a vet in the district, however the animal died a few hours later due to the seriousness of its wounds. A necropsy showed the dog had four knife wounds.

Police charged the older man in writing with animal cruelty and carrying a knife.

They also charged the 30-year-old because his pit bull is a restricted breed and had not been properly registered or had the necessary licenses.

 

