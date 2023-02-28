February 28, 2023

Man banned from sports venues after caught covering his face with hood

A 38-year-old man was banned from all sports venues on Tuesday, following a decision at Nicosia district court.

According to police, the man was wearing a hood covering his face during a match between Omonia and Apoel on February 25. He was seen by a security guard at the scene and was arrested under the law aiming to prevent violence at sports venues.

He has been banned until the court case against him ends. The man has also been ordered to pay €1000 bail.

