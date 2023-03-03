March 3, 2023

Four Covid deaths in last week, over 1,500 new cases

Four people have died in the past week from Covid-19, the health ministry said on Friday, while a further 1,592 new cases were reported.

The figures date from February 24 – March 2.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported a further 21 Covid deaths from 2021 that were not promptly registered at the time.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic to 1,330. The latest fatalities are two men aged 73 and 79, as well as two women aged 79 and 81.

The ministry said that due to technical problems, it was not possible to provide data on how many hospitalisations have taken place over the past week.

In total there were 52,818 tests carried out in the seven days until Thursday, giving a positivity rate of 3.01 per cent.

The total number of recorded cases so far has reached 650,685.

 

