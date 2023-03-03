March 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
European footballFootballSport

PSG’s Hakimi under investigation for alleged rape

By Reuters News Service00
ligue 1 paris st germain v toulouse
Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi in action

Paris St Germain’s Achraf Hakimi is facing a criminal investigation in France after an allegation of rape was made against him, an official from the Nanterre prosecution office said on Friday.

Hakimi, a Morocco international, could not immediately be reached for comment. His lawyer had earlier said the rape accusations were false, adding her client would be cooperating with authorities. PSG did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Hakimi has been placed under police monitoring and was banned from contact with the alleged victim, the prosecution office said.

French newspaper Le Parisien, which first reported the investigation, said it was opened after a woman aged 24 told police last Sunday that she had been raped.

Related Posts

Conte nominated for manager of the month despite overseeing only one game

Reuters News Service

Ronaldinho’s son signs for Barcelona’s youth academy

Reuters News Service

FIFA appointment of supermodel Lima ‘baffling’

Reuters News Service

Djokovic targets elusive gold medal at Paris Olympics

Reuters News Service

Man United through, Spurs out of FA Cup

Reuters News Service

Arsenal thrash Everton to go five points clear

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign