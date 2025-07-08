The government on Monday began accepting applications for the issuance of the European Union Blue Card for workers from outside the EU.

The deputy ministry of migration said those eligible for the EU Blue Card are “highly qualified workers” from countries outside the EU and the European Economic Area.

Holders of this permit will be able to live and work in Cyprus and other EU member states, with the exception of Denmark and Ireland.

As the European Commission explains it, an EU Blue Card gives highly-qualified workers from outside the EU the opportunity to live and work in an EU member-state provided they hold the necessary higher professional qualifications, or, where appropriate, higher professional skills, and an employment contract or a binding job offer for at least six months with a salary at least equal to, but no higher than 1.6 times, the average gross national annual salary of the country concerned.

In Cyprus, the ministry said, the EU Blue Card will be issued for highly qualified employment in information and communication technologies (ICT); pharmaceuticals (for research purposes only); and shipping (excluding ship captains and crew).

The minimum gross annual salary required for the issuance of an EU Blue Card in Cyprus is set at €43,632.

Holders of an EU Blue Card issued by Cyprus enjoy the following rights: entry, re-entry, and residence in Cyprus; access to highly qualified employment; and equal treatment with Cypriot citizens in terms of working conditions, education and training, and social insurance.

In addition, the scheme offers family reunification with permits equal in duration to those of EU Blue Card holders.

The ministry also spoke of “Accumulation of periods of residence in different member states for the purpose of eligibility of acquiring EU long-term resident status.”

Further information, including the relevant forms, is available here.

According to an FAQ put out by the European Commission, holders of an EU Blue Card can stay and work in the member state issuing this permit for at least 24 months, or, if a work contract is for a shorter period, a further three months after the contract ends.

The card may also be renewed as long as an individual still satisfies all the conditions.

With a valid EU Blue Card, persons can also pass through other EU member states and stay there for up to three months.

Holders are also free to change jobs and/or employer, but they may have to inform national authorities of any change of employer or circumstances during the first 12 months of legal employment.