Guest recipes from LIDL FOOD ACADEMY

Pasta staples, but without the meat

Cheese and Potato Ravioli

For the dough (100g)

40g all-purpose flour, sifted

25g fine semolina

A pinch of salt

40g hot water

3g (1/2 tablespoon) olive oil

For the filling (300g)

200g boiled potato, mashed with fork

80g pecorino, grated

6g (1 tbsp) olive oil

1 small clove of garlic, grated

6 leaves of mint, finely chopped

1/4 tsp pepper

A pinch of nutmeg

Tomato sauce for serving

For the dough: Place all the ingredients in a medium bowl. Stir with a fork until a dough is formed.

Take the dough out of the bowl and knead it until you have a soft dough that sticks slightly to the hands. Wrap with plastic wrap, let the dough rest at least half an hour in the refrigerator.

While the dough is resting, prepare the filling. In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together and place in the refrigerator until needed.

To make the coulidzions (ravioli): On a floured surface, roll out the dough with a rolling pin on a thin sheet.

Cut the dough into circles with an 8cm diameter cookie cutter or a glass.

Gather the dough and repeat the process by opening the dough until you have 10 circles.

Put 1 teaspoon (15 g) filling in the middle and lengthwise, spread some water around.

Next, enclose the filling in the dough. Fold by pinching the dough lengthwise, forming a closure resembling a braid. Place the coulidzines on a tray.

Boil the pasta in hot salted water for 3-5 minutes.

To serve : Boil the sauce in a pan and serve over the hot pasta.

Lasagna with Tomato Sauce and Mushrooms

1 bottle (400g) tomato sauce

200g chopped mushrooms

200g water

2 tbsp oliveoil

tsp oregano

250g (12 sheets) lasagna

125g grated motsarella

200g feta cheese broken with fingers

Fresh herbs (basil, thyme) for serving

In a bowl, mix the tomato sauce together with the chopped mushrooms, water and oregano. The sauce will be thin, but this is necessary.

In a 20 by 20cm pan place a baking sheet and spread a layer of tomato sauce and on top a layer of lasagna. You will need to calculate the sauce for three layers.

Then put a layer of sauce until it goes everywhere and sprinkle with the cheeses. Reserve enough tomato sauce and cheese for the finish. Spread the lasagna leaves again.

Repeat the process one more time.

Cover with the last lasagna, cover with tomato sauce and sprinkle with cheese.

Cover the baking pan with foil. Bake for 30 minutes at 180C, uncover and continue baking for an additional 10 minutes or until the surface is slightly browned.

Take the lasagna out of the oven and leave it for 10 minutes until it draws its liquids.

Sprinkle with fresh herbs and serve with salad.

Recipe provided by the Lidl food academy. Stasikratous 34, Nicosia 1010. [email protected]