March 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New Bishop of Paphos enthroned

By Katy Turner00
The enthronement of new Bishop of Paphos Tychikos took place at the Ayios Theodoros church in Paphos on Sunday afternoon.

Present at the ceremony were members of the Holy Synod, city leaders, clergy and hundreds of believers.

The enthronement began with the ringing of bells before Tychikos was installed as the 70th Bishop of Paphos.

In his speech, Tychikos said he would do his best to be worthy of the trust and love of the people.

“I promise that today begins a new effort to communicate with the whole world and especially with young people and ordinary people, and the daily effort for a better life,” he said.

The Bishop will be an integral part of society, he added, thanking the Most High for his blessing him to serve such an important role.

Archbishop Georgios congratulated the new Bishop, expressing the wish he would continue the great work left as a legacy by his predecessors.

Earlier, priests had gathered at the Ayios Ioannis cathedral in Nicosia headed by the archbishop with other members of the Holy Synod present.

During the ceremony, the episcopal consecration of Tychikos as bishop of Paphos took place.

On Saturday, the service of the message of the election of Tychikos took place in the old cathedral of St. John.

 

