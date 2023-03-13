March 13, 2023

A celebration of Irish Music through the ages

By Eleni Philippou053
St Patrick’s celebrations in Cyprus generally see bars and associations put on green-leaved fiestas to celebrate the Irish tradition and with the special day coming up on Friday one St Patrick’s Day event stands out.

Local initiative Art ζoe CIG presents a unique Irish-Cypriot Musical History at Apothiki 79 in Larnaca featuring live Irish music. Running from 6.30pm to 8.30pm on Saturday, a cocktail reception and live music programme will unfold. A vibrant panel of guests and top-class instrumentalists including premiere folk music violinist Pavlos Michaelides, classical harpist Anna Kulikova and flautist and tin whistle expert Dave Milgate will entertain the crowds. Through their solo performances, they will bring the audience through a fascinating musical journey spanning 16 centuries.

“From the Gregorian Chants of Irish Monks at Glenstal Abbey in Ireland to the blind Irish harpist Turlough O’Carolan’s composition of Carolan’s Concerto to the music of modern Irish artists such as Enya and Bono, the history of Irish music has yielded a wealth of repertoires and songs over the centuries that is abundantly rich,” organisers say. “The development of unique Irish musical instruments such as the Brian Boro Harp and the Bodhrán were central to early musical compositions and continue to hold a key place in the performance of many traditional works today.

“The island of Ireland has also produced world-renowned opera singers including soprano Celine Byrne. Even Handle’s Messiah received its world premiere in Fishamble Street, Dublin in 1742 and to this day is celebrated with a full choral performance every springtime at the location of the Great Hall in Dublin.”

What’s more, adults and children will have the opportunity to interact with the musicians to learn more about the unique sounds of their musical instruments as well as experience the taste and flavours of Irish hospitality.

 

Live music for St Patrick’s Day. March 18. Apothiki 79, Larnaca. 6.30pm-8.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-221559

