Restaurants, cafes and bars are buzzing with business this August, although customers – Cypriots and foreigners alike – are cautious with their spending, industry sources said on Thursday.

According to Neofytos Thrasyvoulou, head of the association of entertainment venues (Osika), occupancy currently ranges at about 80 per cent across all districts – mostly thanks to locals.

Cypriots are still going out for a meal or for drinks, even though they’re on a tighter budget.

Speaking to Stockwatch, Thrasyvoulou took the opportunity to urge establishments to strive to keep the quality of services high and also charge affordable prices – despite increased costs due to more expensive raw materials.

Regarding prices, meze goes for around €25 to €30 a person, buffets for €27 to €35, and grilled food for €20 to €30.

Cypriots go for meze and grilled meats, while Europeans prefer hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Thrasyvoulou also appealed to the government to loosen up regulations on the hiring of non-EU persons wishing to work in the catering business.

Fanos Leventis, head of the Pasika association, likewise said that Cypriots account for the vast majority of customers.

“Things changed drastically in August in relation to previous months, as Cypriots choose to spend their holidays at seaside venues,” he said.

Many also spend their leisure time in the mountains – with Kakopetria, Platres and Kalopanayiotis the top destinations.

However, stays in the mountains are shorter – usually one-day excursions.

Regarding Cypriots’ culinary preferences, they go for local cuisine – meze and kebab.