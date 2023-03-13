Hellas Direct one of fastest-growing tech companies according to FT

Hellas Direct was recently recognised as one of Europe’s 1,000 fastest-growing companies by the Financial Times, the fourth time it has received this distinction.
The innovative insurance tech company is once again this year included in the list FT 1000 by Financial Times with the 1,000 fastest growing companies in Europe for 2023.
It’s the fourth time that Hellas Direct is featured in the list – after 2022, 2021 and 2019.
This year is the seventh annual FT 1000 ranking, compiled with data provider Statista.
This year the ranking is based on revenue growth at European companies in the three years to 2021.
As FT underlined, the survey is being published just as the war in Ukraine enters its second year — but it is the enduring impact of Covid-19 that is evident. The ranking shows how many businesses thrived despite the pandemic or, in some cases, because of it.
Among Europe’s 1,000 fastest-growing companies, four are based in Greece and three are in Cyprus. In this year’s ranking, 356 of the companies featured were also ranked last year, and 125 – Hellas Direct included- have been on the list for three consecutive years.
“Being selected once again by Financial Times happens during an important period for Hellas Direct. We presented the newly upgraded platform wallet+ offering more services and we did our first steps in the market of Romania. Both projects are going very well and our ranking in FT 1000 confirms our belief that our choices and work are being rewarded,” Alexis Pantazis, co-founder of Hellas Direct, said.
“It is our honour that Hellas Direct is included for the fourth year in FT 1000. In an environment far from favourable we still invest in our people and in the technological tools which will allow them to continue their quality work. Our growth is the result of the focus of our whole team on our common goals,” Emilios Markou, co-founder of Hellas Direct, said.
Hellas Direct is an insurance company active in Greece, Cyprus and Romania, offering car, motorcycle and home insurance. The company is backed by strong investors, among them the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the IFC (member of the World Bank Group).