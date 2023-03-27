March 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Greek Cypriot hits ‘police’ car in the north after drug bust, remanded for 3 days

By Andria Kades00
cannabis big
File photo: CNA

A Greek Cypriot man was remanded for three days in the north after a drug bust he tried to flee from that resulted in a ‘police’ chase.

Turkish Cypriot media reported on Monday that the suspect was near the Ayios Dometios checkpoints in a car with number plates from the Republic. During the remand hearing, it emerged that on Saturday afternoon, members of the ‘drug squad’ tried to stop the vehicle the Greek Cypriot was driving but once he noticed, he sped up, hitting a ‘police’ vehicle.

Despite the fact ‘officers’ called on him to pull over and shot in the air, as well as his back tire, the driver continued to try to flee.

He was eventually caught at a gas station towards Kioneli, where he tried to run away on foot. ‘Police’ said they used ‘reasonable force’ and arrested him.

Once the suspect’s car was searched, 28g of a substance believed to be cannabis were found in a clear plastic bag under the passenger seat. Another 1kg packet containing cannabis was found on the road, which he threw from the car as he tried to flee.

Related Posts

Armed robbery was staged, two arrested (Update 2)

Nick Theodoulou

House president and US ambassador discuss Cyprus problem

Andria Kades

Refugees want status of Varosha brought before Macron, Scholz

Elias Hazou

Cyprus Symphony Orchestra concerts in April

Eleni Philippou

People with disabilities had limited access to information during the Covid pandemic

Andria Kades

Annita Demetriou meets with Akel’s Stefanou

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign