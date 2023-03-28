Crypto pioneers rejoice as TMS Network (TMSN) races past Axie Infinity (AXS) and Filecoin (FIL) with remarkable investment rewards

The popularity of decentralized applications and non-fungible tokens has led to the emergence of TMS Network (TMSN), a new player in the crypto market. TMSN has recently surpassed established projects like Axie Infinity (AXS) and Filecoin (FIL) in terms of investment rewards, and this article will explore its rise and potential impact on the market.

TMS Network (TMSN)

TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralized blockchain-based trading platform, has exceeded everyone’s expectations due to the recent surge in cryptocurrency prices. TMS Network (TMSN) has become the topic of discussion as it continues to offer innovative trading solutions and utilities.

TMS Network (TMSN) is a much-needed development for many traders looking to enhance their profitability and make sound trading decisions, as the adoption of cryptocurrency grows. TMS Network (TMSN) stands out because of its intuitive, multipurpose, and accessible platform, which is safer, seamless, faster, and transparent than traditional trading platforms since it is based on the Ethereum chain.

TMS Network (TMSN) is the world’s first and most advanced digital trading platform that supports multiple assets, including cryptocurrencies, equities, Forex, and CFDs. The platform provides users with an all-in-one trading and financial universe where they can conduct multiple transactions with robust trading tools.

In the early presale stage, TMS Network (TMSN) raised over $500k, much to the delight of investors. The TMS Network (TMSN) token is currently trading at $0.038, a rise of over 100x from the presale price, and stage two has started. Analysts are optimistic about a bullish 2023 for TMS Network (TMSN), making it the best time to become a part of the biggest thing in 2023.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

One of the most popular play-to-earn games seeking to revolutionize GameFi is Axie Infinity (AXS), which has earned its place in the gaming industry.

Powered by the Ronin blockchain, Axie Infinity (AXS) combines brilliant gaming with blockchain-based rewards. Avid players can enjoy fun and casual gaming on Axie Infinity (AXS) while earning incentives for their gaming activities. The Lunacia metaverse has become an essential home for many gamers since its launch.

Axie Infinity (AXS) boasts an impressive peak of over 2.5 million players per month, according to ActivePlayer stats. Axie Infinity (AXS) has become one of the top metaverse and P2E products by market cap, reaching an all-time high value of $160.

However, Axie Infinity’s (AXS) price action has been dismal over the past few months due to the bearish condition of the crypto market. Nonetheless, it has risen by more than 94% from its December lows. Coincodex predicts that Axie Infinity (AXS) may double its price to $25 before the end of 2023. DigitalCoinPrice, on the other hand, predicts a long-term price of $200.

Filecoin (FIL)

Since the beginning of 2023, Filecoin (FIL) has shown reasonably strong performance. In an unprecedented move, the price of Filecoin (FIL) skyrocketed by 76% in January of this year.

Filecoin (FIL) was designed to incentivize decentralized storage networks and is constructed on the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS). By offering FIL tokens in exchange for renting out unused storage space to others, Filecoin (FIL) creates a marketplace for distributed digital storage.

This decentralized storage model offered by Filecoin (FIL) is significantly more advantageous than traditional centralized cloud storage. The approach adopted by Filecoin (FIL) is more secure and cost-effective. With Filecoin (FIL)’s storage protocol, users have complete autonomy over their data and can access it from anywhere.

Conclusion

TMS Network (TMSN), a decentralized blockchain-based trading platform, has surpassed Axie Infinity and Filecoin in terms of investment rewards, offering innovative trading solutions and utilities. TMS Network’s token is currently trading at $0.038, a rise of over 100x from the presale price. Analysts are optimistic about a bullish 2023 for TMS Network.

