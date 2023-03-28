March 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police seeking 17 people staying illegally in Cyprus

By Jonathan Shkurko0540
File photo

Three people were arrested in Limassol on Tuesday believed to be involved in cases of illegal stay in the Republic and document forgery, while a further 17 are being sought.

On March 20, the director of the Limassol citizens service centre reported that between December 8, 2022 and March 3, as many as 20 applications to obtain driving licences appeared suspicious.

Upon further investigations, carried out by the Aliens and Immigrations Services, it emerged that all 20 applicants presented fake permanent residency permits (MEU2).

Police identified all 20 applicants and arrested three of them on Tuesday.

Arrest warrants have been issued for all the remaining wanted individuals.

 

Related Posts

President calls for calm, warns all fans will be banned from sporting events

Nikolaos Prakas

Police denies coverup over fatal traffic accident

Andria Kades

Two remanded over staged robbery (updated)

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus 4.0: Mary Frangou

Paul Lambis

Paphos A&E doctors to strike on Thursday

Jonathan Shkurko

Parliament, foreign ministry to continue close co-operation

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign