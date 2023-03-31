A minute with Mavroudes Troullos Concert Bassoonist

Where do you live?

I have lived in Brussels since 2016 with two good friends and a cute cat

What did you have for breakfast?

I had my usual cappuccino and a bowl of cereal

Describe your perfect day

I do not have a perfect day. It can vary depending on my mood. It could be a whole day at home reading my book or travelling and giving a concert or at the beach with my friends

Best book ever read?

I like reading philosophical books like Schopenhauer. As he was saying: “The effect of music is so very much more powerful and penetrating than is that of the other arts, for these others speak only of the shadow, but music of the essence.”

Best childhood memory?

I think when I was on holiday in Greece with my dear grandparents. Beautiful memories…

What is always in your fridge?

Cheese cheese cheese, I love cheese!

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Sorry to disappoint you, but I do not drive. But I guess if I could, I would listen to different things. From Beethoven to Amy Winehouse and from Schubert to Billie Eilish

What’s your spirit animal?

I consider myself quite lazy, so maybe a cat haha

What are you most proud of?

I am an empathetic and faithful person

What movie scene has really stayed with you?

I was moved by The Pianist by Roman Polanski. It is a movie based on the book The Pianist. A Holocaust memoir by the Polish Jewish pianist and composer Szpilman. A Holocaust survivor

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Oh, I would like to meet many different people. From composers to philosophers and politicians. But, as I have a special love for Tchaikovsky, I would like to ask him why he did not write any Sonata or chamber music for bassoon knowing his love for bassoon in his symphonic compositions

If you could time travel when/where would you go?

I would really like to travel back to ancient Egypt or Greece and in the future to see the degradation of humanity…

What is your greatest fear?

My mind!

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?

Do it again and let them say it’s wrong

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone

I think I could never keep going with someone who lacks humour

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?

Maybe a concert with Mahler’s 2nd Symphony of resurrection …?