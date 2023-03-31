March 31, 2023

Police makes more arrests in illegal stay and forgery case

Police in Limassol arrested the owner of an insurance office believed to be involved in cases of illegal stay in the Republic and document forgery. A wanted third-country national has also been arrested, while a further 17 are being sought.

Investigations started on March 20 when the manager of the Limassol citizens’ centre reported that several people have presented documents to reissue a student driving license which appeared to be fake.

For the same case, a 58-year-old owner of a service office and three other third-country nationals have been detained.

In a joint operation with the Aliens and Immigration Service, police found out that people presented fake residence cards proving they were family members of EU citizens. However, it later emerged that none of them were married or related to EU citizens.

Arrest warrants were initially issued against 20 people from third countries, with the police identifying and arresting three of them. Moreover, evidence was obtained against the 58-year-old owner of a service agency, who was remanded for six days on Thursday.

In addition to that, on Thursday night, a 67-year-old insurance agency owner, who reportedly denies any involvement in the case, was arrested as a suspect, as well as another of the wanted men, aged 30.

Testimony was also secured against a 29-year-old man, bringing the number of third-country nationals involved to 21.

The Limassol CID is investigating a case of illegal stay in the territory of the Republic of Cyprus, circulation of a forged document, forgery and obtaining a driving licence

