April 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
President in Cairo to discuss Cyprob, energy, strengthen ties

Source: Cyprus News Agency
The Cyprus issue, ways to deepen bilateral relations in the fields of trade, economy and tourism, as well as energy, will be the focus of a meeting on Wednesday in Cairo between President Nikos Christodoulides and the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

The president will also meet with the General Secretary of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit during his two-day visit.

According to an official press release, on day one Christodoulides will visit the Museum of Egyptian Culture, where he will be guided through its premises and sign the guest book.

In the afternoon the ministers accompanying the president will hold separate meetings with their Egyptian counterparts.

Christodoulides will be officially welcomed at the Presidential Palace, and then hold a tête-à-tête with Sisi, followed by extended talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Among the issues to be discussed will be the developments in the Cyprus issue, and ways to strengthen bilateral relations in trade, economy and tourism and energy. The two heads of state will then make statements to the media.

Later on, Sisi will host Christodoulides and the Cypriot delegation at an Iftar dinner.

On Thursday the president will meet with General Secretary of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Minister of Energy George Papanastasiou and Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, among others, are accompanying the president on his visit.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

