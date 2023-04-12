April 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for cannabis cultivation in Famagusta

By Staff Reporter00
marijuana plant
File photo: Marijuana plant

Police on Wednesday arrested a 42-year-old man for possession of illegal drugs

The case involves importation, possession and cultivation of cannabis plants, investigated by the drug prevention unit in Famagusta.

The drug squad first intercepted a package containing 3.9 g of cannabis and six pills that arrived by post from a European country and identified the 42-year-old recipient.

Police obtained consent to search the 42-year-old’s house where they found three cannabis plants in pots, as well as a 5g package with plant matter and a brown solid substance being investigated.

Police arrested the 42-year-old, who allegedly confessed to importing the drugs and medicinal substances, as well as to cultivation of cannabis.

The man was later released to be summoned back upon conclusion of laboratory testing of the confiscated materials.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Police investigate Chrorakas car fire

Staff Reporter

Limassol man arrested for burglary and violent attack

Staff Reporter

Cyprus real estate agents call for government support

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Eighty per cent of state digital services restored following server mishap

Iole Damaskinos

Today’s Weather: Rain and wind

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign